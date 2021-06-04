Warning after 'sharp rise' in arrests for drink and drugs driving along Skegness coast

There has been a sharp rise in drink and drugs drivers along the Skegness coast.

According to the Coastl Policing Team, there has been a sharp increase in people arrested for drink and drug driving offences since the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Inspector Colin Haigh told the Skegness Standard: “People seem to be getting carried away since the easing of restrictions and I urge them to be more responsible.

"Drink and drug drivers can cause endless damage to themselves and others and we will deploy police resources to tackle the issue.

Insp Colin Haigh.

“We will be using intelligence-led policing, marked and unmarked vehicles to target those drivers who feel that it is appropriate to be driving on the roads while under the influence of drink or drugs.

“Drivers are 23 times more likely to be involved in a fatal collision if they are under the influence of alcohol or drugs when driving.

“We are asking the public to report anyone who may be driving after drinking or taking drugs.

“If you have been drinking or taking drugs do not take the risk of driving.

"You could lose your liberty, kill a loved one or a friend or even kill yourself.”

Yesterday, Thursday, the Ingoldmells policing team also supported Trading Standards in focussing on fake cigarettes.

One male was arrested for possession of a bladed article and charged to court and a quantity of fake cigarettes and clothing was seized.