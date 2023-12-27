Police are appealing to residents to be vigilant after a spate of burglaries in Burgh-le-Marsh and Wainfleet.

Call Lincolnshire Police on 101.

Three suspected burglaries have taken place in the area in the last two weeks with the properties targeted being in Walls Avenue and Storeys Lane, Burgh le Marsh, and Spilsby Road in Wainfleet.

During the incidents, an offender or offenders have entered homes and carried out relatively tidy searches inside. They have targeted and taken selective jewellery, watches and loose change.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the public can do several things to protect their homes from opportunistic burglars - letting trusted neighbours know they are away, leaving lights on timers, and ensuring Ring doorbell and CCTV are activated if they have them.

For more in-depth information, please visit the Lincplnshire Police crime prevention pages to ensure their property is as safe as possible, especially if they plan to be away over the festive period.

Lincolnshire Police would also like to hear from anyone with any information that could help the investigation into the recent burglaries.

Aynone who heard anything or saw anyone suspicious in the area during the last fortnight, is asked to get in touch with police on 101 or email [email protected].

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sometimes, the smallest piece of information can significantly help the investigation. Quote any of these incident numbers when contacting police – Inc 247 of 16/12/23; Inc 134 of 21/12/23; or Inc 134 of 22/12/23.