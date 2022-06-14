Warning after use of fake notes across Lincolnshire

Incident 372 of 12 June relates to a fake £50 note being used to pay for fuel on Alford Road, Mablethorpe.

Incident 430 of 11 June relates to fake £10s and a fake £20 note being used in a shop on Boston Road South, Holbeach.

Incident 269 of 11 June relates to a fake £50 note being used in a shop on Strait Bargate, Boston.

A statement from Lincolnshire Police said: “We are asking everyone to be vigilant when it comes to checking notes and to report to us if you come across any money you believe is counterfeit.”