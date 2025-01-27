Warning cable thefts may have caused power cuts during storm

Lincolnshire Police have isued a warning after power cuts were caused by cable thefts.

Many people who experienced a power cut on Friday could have easily believed that it was due to Storm Éowyn bringing down the line.

However, according to Skegness Police, there may have been a crime occuring.

“We have been made aware of a number of power cable thefts across the county,” the force posted on social media.

“If anyone experiences a power cut, please call National Grid as there may be a crime occurring.”

You can report a power cut a number of ways:

Via the National Grid website: https://powercuts.nationalgrid.co.uk/how-to-report-a...

Or, by calling 0800 6783 105.

There is an incident number – 48 of 21 January – to refer to for anyone to contact the police on this. Call 101 to report an incident.