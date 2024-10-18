Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lincolnshire Police has issued a warning following a spate of van break-ins in the Boston area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force says it has received four reports of vehicles being targeted in this way across just two nights – Tuesday and Wednesday (October 15 and 16).

The incidents took place in:

Welland Road, where a black Vauxhall Vivaro was raided and power tools stolen.

Welland Road, again, where a silver Vauxhaul Vivaro was targeted, but nothing taken.

Woad Farm Road, where power tools were stolen from a Ford Transit van. The owner found a hole drilled through the van lock on the side of the door.

Wyberton West Road, where power tools were taken from another Ford Transit van. There, the owner also found a drill hole at the side of the van’s door, next to the lock to gain entry.

Lincolnshire Police news.

In addition to these, two people wearing dark clothing and balaclavas were captured by a doorbell camera looking into the front of a Ford Transit van in Willoughby Road. Their movements toward the side of the van activated a security light which disturbed them, and they made off in the direction of Pilleys Lane, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “In all cases it is believed the thieves were targeting vans they thought contained power tools. The vehicles being targeted appear to be predominantly Ford Transit vans, but we suspect any ‘work vans’ potentially storing valuable tools overnight could be a target.

“We would urge everyone who owns these kinds of vans to think about their security. Officers have launched an investigation, and while keeping an open mind about the circumstances and people responsible, we are considering whether they are linked.”

In addition to warning, police issued the following crime prevention recommendations:

Look at your locks and see if they are old, and whether they fit flush with the exterior of the door. If they seem older, and don’t look like a flush fit to the outside of the door, consider changing them to a Secured By Design 3* TS007 Euro cylinder lock. You can find a local locksmith on the Master Locksmiths Association website.

We recommend Immobilise, where you can log your valuables and record serial numbers. This helps in our investigations and means you are more likely to get your property back if it’s stolen.

By becoming part of your local Neighbourhood Watch, you’ll be joining other like-minded neighbours who, by keeping their eyes and ears open, help to keep potential criminals out of the area.

Where feasible park vehicles under streetlights or install PIR security lighting on your properties (PIR, passive infrared lighting uses an infrared sensor to detect movement and turn on lights), which is a good deterrent for prospective criminals.

Anyone interested in learning more about reducing the risk of burglary, is encouraged to visit the crime prevention section of Lincolnshire Police's website.

Anyone with information about the incidents or has noticed something suspicious in their area, is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 (999 if there is a crime in progress).