Warrant issued after man from Chapel St Leonards absconds from court

Boston Magistrates Court

Shaun Colthart, 30, of Sunningdale Close was due to appear in court to answer allegations of handling stolen property in December and criminal damage and threatening behaviour in January.

His solicitor told the court she thought he had 'got cold feet' after she had with him in the court building.