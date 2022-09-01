Warrant issued after man from Chapel St Leonards absconds from court
Magistrates at Boston have issued an arrest warrant for a Chapel St Leonards man who absconded from court after speaking to his solicitor, before his case could be heard.
Shaun Colthart, 30, of Sunningdale Close was due to appear in court to answer allegations of handling stolen property in December and criminal damage and threatening behaviour in January.
His solicitor told the court she thought he had 'got cold feet' after she had with him in the court building.
The magistrates issued an arrest warrant without bail.