Warrant issued for Ingoldmells holidaymaker who damaged caravan during argument with partner

Zack Woodcock, 31, of Parkgate in Rotherham, South Yorkshire failed to attend Boston Magistrates
Court and was convicted in his absence.
The court had heard he damaged the caravan during an argument with his partner.
Prosecuting, Kate Minehane, said police were called to the Coastfields caravan park in Ingoldmells a little
after midnight on May 24 last year where they found a woman covered in blood as a result of a domestic argument.
She said there was a hole in the wall of the caravan and Woodcock admitted he had punched it out during
the argument, causing damage to the tune of £148.
After hearing of his record and the circumstances surrounding the offence, the magistrates adjourned the
case and issued a warrant for Woodcock's arrest without bail to ensure his attendance to be sentenced.