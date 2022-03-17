Warrant issued for Ingoldmells holidaymaker who damaged caravan during argument with partner

Boston Magistrates Court.

Zack Woodcock, 31, of Parkgate in Rotherham, South Yorkshire failed to attend Boston Magistrates

Court and was convicted in his absence.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court had heard he damaged the caravan during an argument with his partner.

Prosecuting, Kate Minehane, said police were called to the Coastfields caravan park in Ingoldmells a little

after midnight on May 24 last year where they found a woman covered in blood as a result of a domestic argument.

She said there was a hole in the wall of the caravan and Woodcock admitted he had punched it out during

the argument, causing damage to the tune of £148.

After hearing of his record and the circumstances surrounding the offence, the magistrates adjourned the