Warrant issued for man accused of assaulting Chapel St Leonards shop worker

Boston Magistrates Court

Shaun Colthart, 29, of Sunningdale Close had failed to appear in May and the case had been adjourned for statements to be served on him, but when he failed to appear again, the magistrates convicted him.

Prosecuting at Boston Magistrates Court, Dale Brownless said Colthart had assaulted a worker at the Sutton on Sea Co-op by punching them in the stomach after the worker tried to stop Colthart and his partner, who had been stealing spirits from the store.

He said that two days later, the pair tried the same again at the Co-op in Chapel St Leonards, but when a police community support officer stopped him outside the store while his partner was inside stealing,Colthart made off and fled the scene.