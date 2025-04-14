Warrant issued for woman with Skegness connections

By Chrissie Redford
Published 14th Apr 2025, 16:06 BST
Wanted - Sammie Hannon.Wanted - Sammie Hannon.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a woman with Skegness connections after she failed to appear in court.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information that will help them find Sammie Hannon, 28, currently of no fixed address. She is previously known to live in the Skegness and Nottingham areas.

Hannon failed to appear at Boston Magistrates Court and police woyuld welcome any relevant information.

Email [email protected], quoting reference 25000135063.

