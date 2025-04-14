Warrant issued for woman with Skegness connections

Wanted - Sammie Hannon.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a woman with Skegness connections after she failed to appear in court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information that will help them find Sammie Hannon, 28, currently of no fixed address. She is previously known to live in the Skegness and Nottingham areas.

Hannon failed to appear at Boston Magistrates Court and police woyuld welcome any relevant information.

Email [email protected], quoting reference 25000135063.