Two men have been jailed for affray following an incident where 12 men, one on a motorbike, stormed a property in Skegness, believed to be over a drug debt.

Lincolnshire Police say that following a painstaking investigation, they were able to secure charges against three men after robust evidence was gathered from CCTV, witness statements and DNA forensic evidence.

Appearing at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday, Paul Johns, 35, of Viking Way, Skegness, was sentenced to 14 months in prison. Shane Tune, 40 of South Parade, Skegness received a 10-month custodial sentence, and sentencing was deferred until 6 February 2026 for Tommy Gaskin Snr, 53 of Summergangs Lane, Gainsborough where he must comply with the requirements set out by the presiding Judge, which is to comply with the community order imposed.

According to Lincolnshire Police, evidence was given that on February 27, 2023, at around 9.30pm, they received a call into the Force Control Room reporting a disturbance on Grosvenor Road in Skegness.

Image taken from CCTV footage showing the incident taking place.

The caller described how 12 to 13 men were trying to force entry into a house, that they had weapons and were using a motorbike to try to enter the property, police said.

Police attended and shortly after a man was apprehended in the area wearing a white top with a blue stripe across the front who they immediately recognised as Shane Tune.

During a search of the area, officers seized several key pieces of evidence: a black motorbike helmet, a baseball bat and various other weapons. CCTV was soon obtained which captured the incident.

From the CCTV footage, police said a motorbike could be seen, ridden by Paul Johns, pulling up outside the target property at 9.33pm where he gestured to other men who were outside another property along the road. Just before 9.34pm the tension escalates as armed figures emerge from that adjacent property, heading toward the target location with unmistakable purpose.

Jailed - Shane Tune.

The motorbike then pulls up to the property through the gate and drives straight at the front door, clearly trying to break it down. At this point CCTV shows twelve suspects in the street brandishing weapons.

Tune can be seen to use a key to eventually unlock the door and the group, including Johns on the motorbike, pour into the flat armed with a variety of weapons. Gaskin Snr can be seen wielding an axe which he uses to smash the windows of the property. Johns leaves the property on the motorbike, carrying a black motorcycle helmet that he had been wearing. He left the helmet in the front garden and rode off. Gaskin Snr can then be seen to enter the property with the axe raised at head height.

When the police attended the property had been damaged internally. Three men who were believed to be the targets within the property had made their escape out of the backdoor and were unharmed.

The officer in charge of this case, Detective Constable David Bettison of Skegness CID, commented: “Drug-related crime casts a sombre shadow over our communities, fuelling anti-social behaviour, violence, and fear on our streets.

Jailed - Paul Johns.

"Criminal gangs seek to disrupt the peace we work hard to protect, threatening the safety of our neighbourhoods. Our teams are relentless in their pursuit of those who bring harm and fear to our communities.

“We remain steadfast in our mission to build safer, stronger communities — where people can live without fear and take pride in the place they call home.”