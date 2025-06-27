Watch dramatic footage that led to closure of Skegness Mini Market

A closure order has been issued on a Skegness store issued after illicit tobacco products were seized during an enforcement operation.

Lincolnshire Police were successful in obtaining a closure notice from Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, which they served on the business on Roman Bank on Wednesday, June 26.

This follows an enforcement where 9,300 cigarettes, 2,700 grams of hand rolling tobacco and four cannabis vapes were seized from a ‘hide’ within the premises, as part of an ongoing commitment to tackling aspects of antisocial behaviour and broader organised criminality activity.

In a dynamic multi-agency operation, Lincolnshire Police’s Licensing team, Lincolnshire County Council’s Trading Standards, His Majesty’s Immigration Enforcement and Wagtail UK’s detection dog handler entered three premises suspected of being concerned in the supply of illicit tobacco products.

An illict tobacco hide discovered at Skegness Mini Market during April's enforcement

A video published with this article online shows how, at the Skegness Mini Market on Roman Bank, in Skegness, Wagtail UK’s razor-sharp detection dog, Skye, ignored every trick in the book – taking no notice of coffee granules sprinkled around the premises to throw her off the scent. Her relentless nose led officers to a false wall cleverly concealed behind shelves stacked with crisps and snacks. A quick drill into the wall uncovered a trove of illegal tobacco, along with a stash of illicit vapes. A quantity of cash was also seized from the premises.

PC Tamzin Roe, Community Cohesion Officer, said: "Let’s not forget, these shop closures are not just about the sale of cheap tobacco.

"These illicit operations are part of a complex criminal network – one that often exploits vulnerable individuals, undermines legitimate businesses, and posing serious safety concerns – due unregulated cigarettes usually lacking the self-extinguishing feature of legal ones, making them more hazardous.

"Combating the sale of illegal tobacco products goes beyond public health and safety — that’s just the beginning. By working as a multi-agency partnership, we aim to expose, disrupt and prevent deeper criminal activity in our area, thereby making the streets and communities of Lincolnshire safer and more welcoming for all."

This store, along with three Boston stores – Bulgarian Market, 30 West Street; American Vape, 28 West Street; and The Fruit Shop, 109 High Street Boston – are to remain closed for three months.

The public are encouraged to report illegal tobacco sales and associated antisocial behaviour. Report crime anonymously via CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111

Give information online via: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information