A major police operation to crackdown on organised crime along Lincolnshire’s east coast has concluded with the sentencing of three more members of a drugs gang.

Lincolnshire Police began its investigation in September 2022 in response to in-fighting between drugs gangs in Skegness, Ingoldmells and Mablethorpe.

Since then, officers have arrested more than 70 people resulting in custodial sentences of over 120 years.

The sentencing on Friday marked the conclusion of what the Force describes as an “immense and complex investigation”. Eight drugs lines – including an estimated combined supply of crack cocaine and heroin of at between 8.7kg and 26.8kg - were taken down during the investigation, police said.

Jailed - Liam Tomkins, Kirsty Reilly and Connor Darwent.

As part of the crackdown, police said they carried out a number of arrests on some of those involved in this line, which prompted many of the gang to leave Skegness and head back to Coventry.

Detective Inspector Will Tharby, from our Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: “Drug dealing reaches far beyond those directly involved in the exchange of money for drugs.

"Its ripple effects fuel antisocial behaviour, robbery, burglary, and violence—not just among those entrenched in the drug trade, but across entire communities. Families, neighbours, and local businesses all feel the weight of drug-related crime, facing its disruptive and often devastating consequences.

“This result is testament to the tireless work and dedication of the entire team. We’ve dismantled a thoroughly harmful operation, taken drugs off the streets, and sent a clear message - criminal networks will not thrive in Lincolnshire’s communities.”

Three members of the ‘Abs line’ appeared at Lincoln Crown Court and were sentenced for their part in the conspiracy to supply class A drugs (Cocaine) in a drugs line valued in excess of £100,000 - but could have been up to as much as £252,000, with an estimated supply of class A drugs being in excess of 1.9kg, possibly up to as much as 5.8kg.

Connor Darwent, 27, of Donald Cobley Close, Hinckley, Leicestershire, also pleaded guilty to an offence of dangerous driving and was on Thursday sentenced to two years and six months for both offences.

Lincolnshire Police said Darwent was a drugs courier for the line, making regular journeys between the West Midlands and Skegness. A video shown on our online article shows how officers carried out an enforced stop on the vehicle that he was travelling in, close to Thorpe on the Hill. A stinger was deployed, at which point he failed to stop and a five-mile pursuit along the A46 ensued. Officers eventually carried out a tactical stop bringing the pursuit to an abrupt end in the middle of a farmer’s field within the grounds of Doddington Hall.

Two other defendants were sentenced as follows:

Kirsty Reilly, 32, of Wappenbury Road, Coventry, received a three-year custodial sentence.

Police said Riley was a known driver and pivotal cog in the operation, ferrying drugs from Coventry into Skegness. She had knowledge of the drugs line operations.

Sarah Makey, 47, of Winston Drive, Skegness, received a 21-month custodial sentence, suspended for 18 months, plus ordered to undertake 80 hours of unpaid work.

Sarah Makey was the wife of Nathan, she also dealt on behalf of the line on two occasions.

Liam Tomkins, 25, of Stanley Road, Hinkley, Leicestershire, was sentenced to three years and six months in his absence after failing to appear at court. Tompkins was a runner and occasional holder of the line.

Sentencing has been adjourned to August 22 for Nathan Makey, 48, of Wade Street, Sheffield, pending supplementary pre-sentence reports. Makey dealt on many occasions and sent out marketing messages from his own mobile on behalf of the then holder of the Abs line, Alistair Renwick.