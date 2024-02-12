Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident took place in the early hours of March 30 last year when May Woodward, 20, of Sea Lane, Huttoft, was driving her black Ford Fiesta and pulled out in front of officers at Gunby Roundabout, causing them to brake hard to avoid a collision.

According to a statement issued by Lincolnshire Police, the officers indicated that Woodward must pull over and stop, which she failed to do. Instead she accelerated away travelling towards Gunby.

“Shortly afterwards, a second officer who was searching for the driver and vehicle saw the reflection of a number plate through a hedge,” the statement reads.

Drone footage showing police officers locating a drug driver hiding in a ditch.

"He went to investigate and found the black Fiesta which had failed to stop. The driver had attempted to hide it.

"He saw someone running away from the vehicle into the darkness.

“That officer was equipped with a drone which he immediately deployed to search for the driver across a vast muddy field and woodland.

"Using the thermal imaging camera he was able to locate a heat source in a ditch. Woodward was located hiding in the water filled ditch, she was soaking wet and was retrieved to safety before being arrested.”

Woodward was subsequently charged and pleaded guilty to failing to stop, driving over the limit for cannabis and cocaine and driving without insurance.