Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Passport Office workers five-week strike begins
51 minutes ago Coco, Europe’s oldest chimp, turns 58
2 hours ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners
3 hours ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
3 hours ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show
3 hours ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million

Watch moment police drone team help Skegness officers make an arrest

Lincolnshire Police have shared a video of the moment their drone team helped officers from Skegness make an arrest.

By christina redford
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 10:16 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 11:33 BST
Drone footage showing police being guided to make arrest.
Drone footage showing police being guided to make arrest.
Drone footage showing police being guided to make arrest.

Footage released on Twitter shows an incident that took place in Orby at 4.17am on Thursday.

A tweet by Lincolnshire Police explained that a driver had failed to stop for Skegness police.

The tweet said: “Four minutes after running from the vehicle, our drone team guided in to make the arrest.”

Most Popular

Lincolnshire Police continued that the driver was arrested in connection with failing to stop, having no Insurance and driving under the Influence of drugs.

Kevin Taylor, Chief Drone Pilot at Lincolnshire Police told Lincolnshire World that inquiries are ongoing into the incident.

He said: “This is another great example of how we are using drones to fight crime.

"The fleeing driver was tracked within four minutes.

"A women, in her 20s, was arrested and has been released under investigation while our inquiry continues.”