Lincolnshire Police have shared a video of the moment their drone team helped officers from Skegness make an arrest.

Drone footage showing police being guided to make arrest.

Footage released on Twitter shows an incident that took place in Orby at 4.17am on Thursday.

A tweet by Lincolnshire Police explained that a driver had failed to stop for Skegness police.

The tweet said: “Four minutes after running from the vehicle, our drone team guided in to make the arrest.”

Lincolnshire Police continued that the driver was arrested in connection with failing to stop, having no Insurance and driving under the Influence of drugs.

Kevin Taylor, Chief Drone Pilot at Lincolnshire Police told Lincolnshire World that inquiries are ongoing into the incident.

He said: “This is another great example of how we are using drones to fight crime.

"The fleeing driver was tracked within four minutes.

