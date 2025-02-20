Watch raid on shop in Lincolnshire during crackdown on sale of illegal cigarettes and vapes

One of the largest retail hauls ever has been recorded in Operation Nivada – a multi-agency crackdown on rogue traders selling illegal cigarettes and vapes in Lincolnshire.

More than 90,000 cigarettes, 300 vapes and 10kg of hand rolling tobacco have been seized from seven shops in the campaign being promoted .by Lincolnshire Police and Lincolnshire County Council.

Hides were discovered in seven stores in Boston, Spalding and Holbeach which were raided:

- American Vape, West Street, Boston

- Boston Shop, West Street, Boston

- The Vape Centre, West Street, Boston

- Boston Food Market, Red Lion Street, Boston

- Bode, High Street, Boston

- Nida, Winsover Road, Spalding

- Max’s Mini Market, Winsover, Road, Spalding

More than 40,000 of the illicit cigarettes were found in hides within the premises of Nida, Winsover Road in Spalding alone.

The operation targeted shops in the east of the county.

Part of the seizure in Boston comprised ‘super vapes’ and comprised the largest capacity illegal vape the police ever seen. Each of these vapes contains the nicotine equivalent of 375 average king size cigarettes

. Nicotine is a highly addictive chemical classified as a poison. Intake at any level is far from ideal. The amounts contained in the ‘super vapes’, could cause nausea, headaches and dizziness.

Police say the fact that local statistics show the shops targeted are 14 times more likely to sell such products to persons under the age of 18 is particularly concerning.

The planned operations took place on Tuesday and Wednesday this week and involved officers from Lincolnshire Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Teams (Boston, Spalding and Holbeach), the Intelligence Development Unit, The Alcohol Licensing Team; with partners from Lincolnshire County Council Trading Standards, Home Office Immigration Enforcement, and Wagtail UK’s tobacco dog and handler.

Police made one arrest and gathered important intelligence leading to significant figures higher up the chain.

As a result of these enforcements, Trading Standards are now conducting separate criminal investigations on the people in these shops and the business owners further up the chain. A lot of the cigarettes were counterfeit; the maximum penalty for selling illegal cigarettes is up to ten years imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine.

Trading Standards will continue to apply for closure orders on all premises that have been found to be selling illegal tobacco products. Where Closure Orders are issued, the landlords of the premises will be sent a formal notification in the form of a joint letter from Trading Standards and Lincolnshire Police.

The letter advises them of the criminal activity taking place on premises within their overall control. The money obtained by the tenants is derived from criminal activity, it follows therefore that the money received by the landlord in the form of rent is similarly derived from criminal activity. It is our aim to work with landlords to remove problem tenants whilst the Closure Order is in operation.

To support Landlords Trading Standards provide evidential support and attend hearings. However, landlords may be criminally liable where they ignore warnings, offers of assistance; and continue to receive money from criminal activity.

Inspector Ian Cotton said: “As a result of this latest round of enforcements we now have numerous intelligence opportunities that will be followed up to establish the key players in the trade in illicit goods in our local community and beyond.

“Tackling issues related to illicit product sale and anti-social behaviour can be challenging, but it’s clear that our efforts and partnership collaboration are making a positive impact.

“Shops selling illicit and counterfeit goods can expect to be closed. This trade permeates so many areas of risk – public health, crime and ASB in shop localities, tax evasion, illegal working, and illegal entry to the UK. We will continue to do as much as we can to disrupt these criminals. Lincolnshire leads the way with its partnership work in this area and my team, along with our partners, are resolute in our determination to disrupt this pervasive criminality in line with our policing priorities.”

Principal Trading Standards Officers Andy Wright said: “These premises exist solely for the purpose of selling illegal cigarettes and vapes. Without sales of these products they would not be viable. We are aware of a number of law-abiding businesses that have been put out of business by this unfair competition. All the premises targeted are found in what the public perceive as high-risk crime areas of Boston and Spalding, and in areas where women in particular feel at risk. Clearly the presence of businesses founded on crime, and operated by criminals in these areas aggravates the situation. It is no exaggeration to say that Lincolnshire Trading Standards and our partners have adopted a unique and innovative plan that is proving effective in the long term and is being replicated nationwide. We anticipate continued action.”

