'We are beyond gutted': Arson attack on new cafe building at Huttoft just days before official opening

A fire dog investigating an arson attack at the Boatshed cafe in Huttoft.

Firefighters were called to Boatshed on Sea Lane, Huttoft, at 3am this morning.

Sea Lane was closed in both directions while the investigations took place but the road and the Terrace .are now back open.

The Boatshed is Lincolnshire County Council's latest major project along the coast.

The £490,000 Boatshed was due to officially open on Wednesday.

Costing £490,000, the cafe and visitor centre are planned to serve the beach and “act as a stop-off point” on the 16-mile coastal footpath from Skegness to Mablethorpe.

It follows the opening of the Gibraltar Point Visitor Centre in Skegness, and the North Sea Observatory at Chapel St Leonards.

The official opening by Coun Colin Davie, Executive Councillor for Economy & Place, was to due place on Wednesday.

According to Seascape Cafe, who are running The Vista, it is expected it will be back open by the end of the week.

In a statement on social media by Seascape Cafe said they are "beyond gutted".

"Well what do we do after a day like today," the statement reads.

"We get up, we stand up, we dust ourselves off and start over again.

"We may be deflated but definitely not defeated!

"Let’s face it there is far more people less fortunate than ourselves in this world at the moment.".

Lincolnshire Police say they are keen to hear from any witnesses to this fire.

"We would like to hear from anyone who may have been in this area and witnessed anything suspicious," a statement reads. "We would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage."