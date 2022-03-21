'We will hunt them down': Message to thugs responsible for arson attack on new cafe building at Huttoft just days before official opening

A fire dog investigating an arson attack at the Boatshed cafe in Huttoft.

That is the message from Coun Colin Davie, Executive Councillor for Economy and Place at Lincolnshire County Council, who warns he is working with Lincolnshire Police to hunt whoever is responsible down and make sure they get the maximum sentence for their crime

Emergency services were called to the Boatshed on Sea Lane, Huttoft, at 3am on Saturday just days before the official opening of the cafe and visitor centre.

Sea Lane was closed in both directions while the investigations took place and police later confirmed that the fire was arson.

The £490,000 Boatshed was due to officially open on Wednesday.

Coun Davie said fortunately The Boatshed is a flame retardant building and most of the damage was "external and superficial".

A decision is going to be made later today as to whether the official opening can go ahead.

However, this update has not dampened the anger he feels towards those responsible.

The Boatshed and Terrace is Lincolnshire County Council's latest major project along the coast.

Coun Colin Davie.

Costing £1 million, the cafe and visitor centre are planned to serve the beach and “act as a stop-off point” on the 16-mile coastal footpath from Skegness to Mablethorpe.

It follows the opening of the Gibraltar Point Visitor Centre in Skegness, and the North Sea Observatory at Chapel St Leonards.

"In the few days that it has been open to the public it was already really popular," said Coun Davie. "Unfortunately there are certain people who come to the coat think they should have everything for free and they do not like the fact they will have to pay to park.

"It is the same group of people who were responsible for gluing up the pay machine at the North Sea Observatory.

"The fire was started in the four corners of the building using accelerant and police have confirmed it was arson.

"It's a discrase that there are people out there who think it's all right to set fire to a building which is for everyone to enjoy and is giving jobs and opportunities to young people along our coast.

"Lincolnshire County Council is investing in creating greater opportunities for visitors are locals to enjoy the coastal county park and all that our coast has i to offer.

"It may be a wild coast but it is not going to be an unlawful coast.

"We will hunt whoever is responsible for the arson down and ensure they get the maximum penalty possible foir this crime.

"Things are changing along the coast and these kinds of people are not welcome here."

Staff at the Boatshed, who also run the Seascape Cafe at the Boatshed say they hope it will be back open by the end of the week.

In a defiant statement on social media they said they are "beyond gutted".

"Well what do we do after a day like today," the statement reads.

"We get up, we stand up, we dust ourselves off and start over again.

"We may be deflated but definitely not defeated!

"Let’s face it there is far more people less fortunate than ourselves in this world at the moment.".

Lincolnshire Police say they are keen to hear from any witnesses to this fire.

"We would like to hear from anyone who may have been in this area and witnessed anything suspicious," a statement reads. "We would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage."