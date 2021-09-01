The property, near to the Hall Farm Christmas shop in Collingham Road, was targeted at some point between 2pm and 3.05pm on August 30, and was reported to have been “ransacked”.

A shotgun, cartridges, an air rifle, a knife, a gold ring, several silver necklaces, and two gold bracelets were reported stolen in the burglary.

The shotgun and rifle stolen were legally registered and reported to have been kept in a locked cabinet.

The property was near to the Hall Farm Christmas shop in Collingham Road

Lincolnshire Police have launched an investigation, and as part of their enquires they would like to hear from anyone who might have been driving in the area between those times and might have dashcam footage which could help our investigations. They would also like to hear from anyone who may have been walking or working nearby and might have seen or recorded anything suspicious.

Detective Constable Cesar Morais for the Gainsborough CID team, said: “This is a brazen crime carried out in broad daylight, and we are hopeful that there will have been passing cars which might have captured the suspect or any vehicles involved.

“There may also have been people working or walking in the area who might have seen something which could lead to the identity of the person responsible.

"We would encourage anyone who could help us to come forward so we can catch the person responsible.

"Any information or footage, no matter how inconsequential you might think it is, has the potential to bring about justice for the victims, and take an offender off the street.”