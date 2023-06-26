'We're up the creek now' - Trusthorpe village hall targeted by anti-vax graffiti

​Anti-vax graffiti sprayed on every surface on a village hall has left the committee “up the creek without a paddle” as they struggle with the financial hit.

The anti-vax graffiti at Trusthorpe village hall.

​Overnight on Thursday (June 22) Trusthorpe village hall, which was set to host a Covid-19 vaccination session for over 75s at the hall that day, was targeted by vandals who sprayed every wall, window, and surface with anti-vax graffiti.

"It’s everywhere,” Kim Parrinder, spokesman for the committee, said, “Over the windows, the brickwork, the clothing bin, the back gate.

"I just don’t understand why someone would do this, it’s shocking.”

The vaccination session had to be cancelled due to the graffiti, and Kim said that although the team managed to vaccinate some elderly people in their homes, it was not as many as they were aiming for

And now, as the committee has already had to deal with flooding and subsidence at the hall over the past year, their insurance excess is £5,000, so they cannot claim on their insurance, and they do not have a large cash reserve so removing this graffiti professionally is likely to be very expensive.

“We’re up the creek without a paddle now, Kim said.

Kim said she was heartened by how many people came out on the Thursday morning to help scrub off the graffiti, and has extended her sincere thanks to Jamie Edmond and his Jet Washing cleaning services who managed to get the worst of the graffiti off.

The anti-vax graffiti was sprayed over the windows at Trusthorpe village hall.

The committee is now hoping to raise enough funds to be able to buy CCTV cameras for the hall to try and deterr this from happening again.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information following criminal damage namely graffiti on the village hall in Sutton road, Trusthorpe sometime overnight on the 22 into 23rd June.

“Anyone who has any information can us on 101 and quote incident 85 of 22 June.”