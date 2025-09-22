Lincolnshire’s police commissioner has responded to a police officer’s viral claim that morale is at “rock bottom.”

Sergeant Kelly Palmer, who is based in Louth, said that she wouldn’t join the force today, and claimed “we barely do police work”.

The Police Federation of England and Wales released a video on her views in May, and it has recently begun circulating again on social media.

PCC Marc Jones (Con), who is responsible for holding the force to account, said her claims didn’t match with what representatives were saying.

In the video, Sgt Palmer said: “Morale is at rock bottom. There’s absolutely no way I would join the force now on £27,000 and do what we’re doing.

“We don’t do police work now. We go to a job and spend an hour doing paperwork afterwards. We’re social workers and counsellors.

“We’re living in fear that we’ll do something a teeny tiny bit wrong and get a complaint.”

The video was shared recently by TV personality Ant Middleton, who is standing as an independent candidate for Mayor of London, and has continued to gain traction on social media.

Asked about the video at a Police and Crime Panel on Friday, Marc Jones said it didn’t match what he knew.

“I met with the Superintendents Association and Police Federation yesterday, and they did not raise the issue of morale,” he said.

“They said it was holding up in Lincolnshire. They broadly felt that communication from leadership was being handled well, and officers understood the difficulties the force faces.

“[The video] is that person’s viewpoint – I can’t verify it’s widely held. But it’s at odds with what the associations representing officers are saying.”

Lincolnshire Police declined to comment, saying the video was a matter for the Police Federation.

The force is currently under pressure due to looming job cuts – including up to 200 staff and 200 officers – if the force doesn’t receive emergency funding.

Mr Jones told the Local Democracy Reporting Service after the meeting: “It’s unbelievably tough for staff – it’s a very stressful situation.

“The Chief Constable and I are trying to give as much information as possible to reassure them. But until they’re told, it will remain a question mark.”