There has been a 24% rise in incidents across the county – with the cost-of-living crisis partly to blame

An abandoned puppy being cared for by the RSPCA. Stock image.

Animal abandonments have soared to a shocking three year high as the RSPCA warns “unwanted pets face a bleak winter” - with incidents in Lincolnshire rising sharply compared with 2020.

The animal welfare charity now says it is “desperately concerned about the coming winter months in Lincolnshire.”

Today (Wednesday), it released what it calls “shocking new stats that show abandonments have been spiraling amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis”.

Across England and Wales, the RSPCA says it is on course to see “an eye-watering 32.9% rise” in abandonment calls this year – with 17,838 reports so far up until the end of October.

In Lincolnshire alone, the charity is on course to receive 450 reports of animal abandonment this year - marking an 24% rise on the number of reports received in the local community in 2020.

The issue is expected to get worse with the Government’s impending ban on XL Bullies – which the RSPCA opposes. The ban on this breed comes into effect on February 1, 2024, but owners can apply for an exemption certificate if they meet a set of criteria. These are outlined on the Government’s website.

Dermot Murphy, who heads the RSPCA frontline rescue teams, said: “The combined effects of the pandemic and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis has created a perfect storm - and means we expect more animals than ever will need our help this year.

"Abandonment calls to our emergency line are now at a three-year high, as we respond to an increasing number of animals being given up and dumped.

“Behind these shocking statistics are thousands of vulnerable animals. Each one is a valuable life in urgent need of our help.

“We’re desperately concerned about the coming winter months in Lincolnshire.

"Abandonments have soared and many rescue centres are full to bursting, so we are facing an unprecedented winter crisis.

“Our rescue teams are set to be busier than ever this Christmas - so we need animal lovers to join the Christmas rescue and donate to help us be there for animals in desperate need as neglect and abandonment soars.”

He added: “For nearly 200 years, the RSPCA has been working tirelessly to bring animals to safety and give them the expert treatment and compassion they deserve.

“We’ll continue to do so for as long as we’re needed but we can’t do that without the support of fellow animal lovers. Together, we could save more lives.

“The support of the public helps neglected and abandoned animals in so many ways - from buying soft, warm bedding and nourishing food for an animal who’s desperately cold and hungry, to funding vital vet care for an animal who’s suffering and in pain.”