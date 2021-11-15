Witness appeal after man is seriously injured in Skegness

Call police on 101.

The incident in Drummond Road is believed to have happened at some point between 11:30pm on Sunday, November 7, and 12:30am on Monday, November 8.

The victim was taken to hospital as a result and his wallet containing a sum of cash was reportedly stolen during the incident.

Officers are still trying to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed it.

Detective Constable Simon Chafer of the Skegness Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said: “At this stage, it is unclear how the victim came upon his injuries and the circumstances leading up to it, but we are keeping an open mind and are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

“We are also appealing for anyone who may have captured footage on dashcam along Drummond Road between 11:30pm on Sunday 7th November and 12:30am on Monday 8th November to contact us. Any information, no matter how small, can prove useful to our enquiries, so I would urge people to get in touch.”

If you can help the investigation, call 101 quoting incident 31 of 8th November.

Alternatively email [email protected], quoting the incident number in the subject line.