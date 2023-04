Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help with their investigation into the theft of power tools from a property in Skegness.

Can you help police? Call 101, and quote incident 97 of 20 April.

Details released so far are that an unknown offender entered a property in Revesby Drive

The burglary took place between 4pm on Wednesday, April 19 and 8am yesterday, Thursday, April 20.

Witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV capturing anything suspicious, is asked to contact police.