Witness appeal following attempted robbery outside bank in Boston

Police are appealing for information about an attempted robbery outside a bank in Boston's Market Place.

A force spokesperson said: “We were called to reports that the victim had left the bank having withdrawn a large sum of money at around 9.35am on Tuesday, March 29.

“They were approached by a man who made threats towards them and demanded the cash be handed over. He is described as white, mid to late 20s, wearing dark clothes and a black face mask.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The victim managed to run back to the bank and the suspect is reported to have got into a grey Nissan Pathfinder before driving off towards John Adams Way.

“We have launched an enquiry and would like to appeal to anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage of the incident to contact us.

“We’re also keep to see any dashcam footage which may show the Nissan Pathfinder either just before or just after the incident.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police by dialling 101, quoting incident 100 of 29 March, or email [email protected] putting ‘Incident 100 of 29 March’ in the subject line.