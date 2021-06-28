Witness appeal launched after crash involving police car near Horncastle

Police appeal.

In a statement issued on Saturday, June 26, a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We received a report just after 11am this morning, Saturday, June 26, of a three vehicle collision on the A158 near Horncastle Garden Centre.

“A Police Vauxhall Astra, a silver Toyota Yaris and a Rover Mini are involved.

“Only minor injuries have been reported.

“The road was closed at the time and reopened around 2pm.

“We are investigating the circumstances of the collision and appeal for anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage that will assist to get in touch.”

Information can be reported via 101, quoting incident 165 of June 26 or by emailing [email protected] quoting incident 165 of June 26 in the subject box of your email.