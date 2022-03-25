Witnesses sought following serious A17 road collision near Boston

Police are appealing for witnesses

Emergency services were called to reports of a three-vehicle collision just south of the Bicker Bar roundabout at around 9:35am on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Officers arrived on scene and confirmed the collision involved two vehicles, a grey Ford Focus and a black Volkswagen Tiguan.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Tiguan was believed to be travelling northbound while the Focus was travelling south.

“The driver of the Ford sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The driver of the Volkswagen sustained minor injuries during the collision.

“A woman in her 40s was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed legal alcohol limit and for driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

“She has been released under investigation while enquiries are ongoing.

“We are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.”

If you have any other information that would assist police in their inquiry, call 101 quoting incident 97 of 22 March, or email [email protected] quoting incident 97 of 22 March in the subject line.