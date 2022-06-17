Lincolnshire Police. Stock image.

A police spokesperson said this morning (Friday): “We are seeking witnesses to a road rage incident that happened on 15 June in Boston.

“At 4pm, a man reportedly got out of a white Honda E at the Liquorpond roundabout and was aggressive towards the driver of a white Tesla.

“If you witnessed the incident or captured dashcam footage of the incident, please get in touch.”

If you witnesses this incident, you can either call the police by dialling 101 and quoting incident 265 of 15 June, or email [email protected], quoting incident number 265 of 15 June in the subject line.