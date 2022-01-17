No Caption ABCDE EMN-220117-133509001

In the spring of 2021, there was a rise in reports of anti-social behaviour in the area - including people climbing on roofs, rowdy behaviour at the town centre bus stop, trespassing on nearby land and low-level drug use.

The Wolds Neighbourhood Policing Team consulted with its partners, such as housing associations, Spilsby parish council and East Lindsay District Council’s anti-social behaviour officers to try and resolve the issue.

Members of the public were encouraged to report anti-social behaviour and a problem-solving plan was implemented.

This plan included measures such as:

- Arrests and searches for a burglary were made involving youths breaking into a commercial property to commit anti-social behaviour.

- Intelligence was developed to highlight areas of drug use in public spaces. Searches were conducted where youths were discovered with a quantity of cannabis. The drugs were seized, and the youths were diverted to other agencies for education and diversion.

- Police dogs were brought into the area to search for discarded/hidden drugs and to detect anybody using drugs in public.

- Adults who may have been committing anti-social behaviour due to mental health or substance use were signposted or referred to support agencies.

- People identified for causing a disturbance in the street and using abusive language were interviewed and reported for offences under the Public Order Act.

- Victims with vulnerable properties were identified and visited by our tactical crime reduction officer who implemented target hardening strategies.

- Extra patrols were conducted using both marked and unmarked resources which identified individuals causing antisocial behaviour.

- CCTV systems were upgraded by the council and it was utilised to review reports of ASB which identified the people responsible who were subsequently dealt with using anti-social behaviour legislation.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “Offenders have been identified and dealt with under both criminal and anti-social behaviour legislation, victims have been supported and reports of ASB in Spilsby have halved in the last four months due this action.

“This shows the power of working with our partners and as a community. Neighbourhood Policing is about working together to make Lincolnshire a safer place to live and work in.”