Woman, 30, charged with assaulting emergency worker in disturbance at Skegness
A 30-year-old woman has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker during a disturbance in Skegness.
Police were called to the seafront on Monday at 3.51pm on August 29. It was reported that a group of people were fighting outside the Jolly Fisherman on Grand Parade.
A woman, Emine Kaya, aged 30, of Great Cambridge Road, Enfield, was charged with assaulting an emergency worker and drunk and disorderly.
A 33-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were given penalty notices for disorder.