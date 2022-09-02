Register
Woman, 30, charged with assaulting emergency worker in disturbance at Skegness

A 30-year-old woman has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker during a disturbance in Skegness.

By Chrissie Redford
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 10:10 am
Police were called to the seafront on Monday at 3.51pm on August 29. It was reported that a group of people were fighting outside the Jolly Fisherman on Grand Parade.

A woman, Emine Kaya, aged 30, of Great Cambridge Road, Enfield, was charged with assaulting an emergency worker and drunk and disorderly.

A 33-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were given penalty notices for disorder.