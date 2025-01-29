Woman, 53, charged with causing unnecessary suffering to animals

By Chrissie Redford
Published 28th Jan 2025, 14:32 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 08:18 BST
The alleged incident took place in Tower Gardens, Skegness.
A 53-year-old woman has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to animals in a park in Skegness.

According to , officers were called to reports of a woman mistreating a dog in her charge in the area of Tower Gardens on Monday.

A number of members of the public began to challenge the woman, who is alleged to have become verbally aggressive. She was then approached by an off-duty officer who tried to diffuse the situation.

The woman is reported to have become verbally aggressive towards the off-duty officer, continuing to swear at other members of the public.

On-duty officers then arrived at the scene. They arrested Amanda Wicks of Grand Parade, Skegness, and she was later charged with the three offences.

She has been released on bail, to appear at Boston Magistrates’ Court on March 5.

