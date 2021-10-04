Woman, 62, fined for shoplifting in Mablethorpe

Court news

Sharon Linacre, who lives on a caravan park in Chapel St Leonards, admitted stealing £140 worth of medicinal items from the Co-op store in Seacroft Lane in Mablethorpe on July 5.

She was stopped by staff and said she was ‘taking it for a friend who is desperate for money’.

The magistrate were told she had another shoplifting conviction in September 2019 for which she was fined.

Mitigating, Helen Coney said Linacre had been placed under pressure to commit the offence by someone else.

She said Linacre had mental health issues but had received some help from MIND, and said she would not put herself in the same position again.