Woman, 73, in court for growing cannabis in her Asterby garden

Court news.

Marie Stace, prosecuting, said 18 cannabis plants were found growing in the Asterby Lane garden of Susan Mulligan by police officers searching for a missing person whose car had been found in the area on September 27.

She said Mrs Mulligan admitted she had been using cannabis for 50 years and grew the plants for her own use, as both she and her husband had arthritis and she also suffered from osteoporosis and they found that cannabis was the best painkiller for them.

Ms Stace said Mrs Mulligan had a previous similar conviction in 1997.

Mitigating, Michael Alexander said the plants were growing in the garden, with no polythene sheets or heating and would only produce a yield of around a half what would have been produced if grown indoors.

He said she and her husband only smoked cannabis when it was necessary, the plants were ‘clearly visible’ and that no attempt had been made to hide them.