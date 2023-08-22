Register
A former Skegness woman has admitted conspiring with others to supply heroin and cocaine.
By Court Reporter
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 09:44 BST
Lincoln Crown Court.Lincoln Crown Court.
Lauren Cooper, 35, now of no fixed address, was remanded back into custody after entering her guilty pleas at Lincoln Crown Court.

Cooper pleaded guilty to two charges of conspiring with others to supply Class A drugs between April 1, 2022, and October 15, 2022.

John McNally, defending Cooper, asked for sentence to be adjourned until after the trial of other alleged conspirators.

Mr McNally acknowledged Cooper was aware of a line with other people in it.

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told Cooper: "You have pleaded guilty, you know sentence has to follow, but that can't happen until the trial of other defendants.

"That isn't due to start until the end of November, so in the meantime I am remanding you into custody.

"If you receive a custodial sentence those days will count against your sentence."