Woman allegedly filmed by hunt saboteurs denies kicking and hitting pony

Boston Magistrates Court

In a prosecution brought by the RSPCA, Sarah Kate Moulds, 37, of Oakham Road, Somerby, Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire faced two charges relating to the incident involving a pony called 'Bruce Almighty' at The Drift at Gunby on November 6 last year.

The allegations under the Animal Welfare Act, alleged causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal by kicking and hitting him and failing to prevent the causing of unnecessary suffering to an animal by a failure to act to prevent unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A video shared by Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs last November appeared to show a woman, allegedly Ms Moulds, hitting and kicking a horse.

It was reported that Ms Moulds, who was a volunteer at the Pony Club and a primary school teacher in Leicestershire, was let go from her roles as a result of the video.

In court, Ms Moulds entered 'Not Guilty' pleas to both charges and elected trial by jury.

She was sent to Lincoln Crown Court with a first appearance on February 28.