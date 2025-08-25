Woman and son held in custody following death of man in Skegness

Police and forensic teams at the scene in Algitha Road, Skegness.

A woman and her son are being held in custody in connection with the death of a man in Skegness.

The 41-year-old victim was pronounced dead inside a property in Algitha Road after police were called by ambulance crews at 9.50am on Monday, August 19.

Sylwia Bukala, 42, of Algitha Road, was later charged with murder and on Friday appeared at Lincoln Crown Court via a videolink from HMP Peterborough.

Mrs Bukala, who listened to the hearing via a Polish interpreter, spoke only to confirm her name and no pleas were entered.

Her son, Alberto Bukala, 21, of the same address, has been charged with perverting the course of justice in connection with the murder investigation, and appeared during the same hearing.

Mr Bukala also spoke only to confirm his name and did not enter any pleas.

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight adjourned the case for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday, September 18, when both defendants will have to attend.

The case was listed for a provisional trial beginning at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday, February 23, next year.

Both defendants were remanded into custody until their next appearance in court.

We have charged a two people in connection with an ongoing investigation into the death of a man in Skegness.

Lincolnshire Police announced on Tuesday, August 19, that they had launched a murder investigation following the the discovery of a man’s body.

The Force Control Room was alerted by crews from EMAS that a man had been found with injuries inside the property in Algitha Road.

Officers were immediately deployed to the scene, where sadly, the 41-year-old man was confirmed dead.

We believe the people were known to each other.

A statement read: “This is an active and busy investigation and there will be an ongoing policing presence in the area while we work to establish the circumstances of his death.

“Our detectives, specialist search officers, and forensic teams will be on scene throughout the next few days while this work continues.

“We will provide further details when we have them.”