Woman appears in court over 19 thefts in Boston area, involving goods worth more than £1,500

Paige Hurst, 27, of no fixed abode. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

A woman has appeared in court in relation to 19 acts of shoplifting committed in the Boston area, involving goods worth more than £1,500.

Paige Hurst, 27, of no fixed abode, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (January 23).

She had been charged with committing 19 acts of shoplifting, four jointly with another.

Guilty pleas were indicated for all 19.

Eighteen of the offences were committed within a period of about a month, running from December 18 to January 17.

The other dated from August 5.

The shop thefts were committed in Boston, Skirbeck, Fishtoft, Wyberton, Kirton, and Swineshead, with Co-op, One Stop, and Asda the businesses affected.

A variety of goods were taken, including alcohol, meat, chocolate bars, and detergent.

According to the court documents, the combined value of the items stolen was at least £1,517 (the worth of the goods in two of the offences was listed as ‘unknown’).

Last week in a post on social media, Lincolnshire Police said three other offences were also taken into consideration by the court.

In the post, the force put the total value of items stolen at £1,700.

Hurst was given a Community Order, with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement (non residential) and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days

She was also ordered to pay compensation totalling £622.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We would like to thank all local stores and security officers for their help and assistance in this case.”

The charges:

At Boston, on August 5, 2024, stole meat to the value of £110 from Lidl. At Fishtoft, on December 18, 2024, stole Mars bars, Twirl bars, Whisper Gold bars and Crunchie bars to the value of £135.50 from Co-op. At Swineshead, on December 22, 2024, stole steak and sausages to the value of £120.25 from Co-op. At Boston, on December 23, 2024, stole cake bars and biscuits to the value of £16.10 from Co-op. At Skirbeck, Boston, on December 27, 2024, stole chicken products of an unknown value from Co-op. At Wyberton, on January 2, 2025, stole smoked salmon, chicken thighs and unknown goods to the value of £48.20 from Co-op. At Wyberton, on January 4, 2025, stole smoked salmon, jumbo prawns, Fruit Pastille ice lollies, Twister ice lollies and unknown goods to the value of £121 from Co-op. At Swineshead, on January 5, 2025, stole beef, cheese, steak and spirits to the value of £15 from Co-op. At Fishtoft, on January 5, 2025, stole a bottle of Gordon's gin, a bottle of Captain Morgan Rum, and a bottle of Jura whisky to the value of £93 from Co-op. At Swineshead, on January 6, 2025, jointly with another, stole multiple bottles of spirits to the value of £143 from Co-op. At Kirton, on January 6, 2025, jointly with another, stole Smirnoff vodka, Gordon's gin, Jura whisky, Scotch whisky, and Morgan's rum, to the value of £214.50 from Co-op. At Fishtoft, on January 7, 2025, jointly with another, stole an assortment of spirits to the value of £185.60 from Co-op. At Kirton, on January 10, 2025, stole Fairy Washing pods, Ariel washing liquid, and whiskey to the value of £41.50 from Co-op. At Boston, on January 11, 2025, stole two bottles of vodka to the value of £66 from Asda. At Fishtoft, on January 12, 2025, stole five bottles of washing gel to the value of £70 from One Stop. At Swineshead, on January 14, 2025, jointly with another, stole washing products of an unknown value from Co-op. At Fishtoft, on January 15, 2025, stole 12 health and beauty products to the value of £54.95 from One Stop. At Boston, on January 16, 2025, stole two bottles of Absolut Vodka to the value of £44 from Asda. At Fishtoft, on January 17, 2025, stole a case of Lurpak butter to the value of £38.40 from Co-op.