Police are appealing for help with an investigation into a suspected stabbing in Wainfleet.

Call Lincolnshire Police on 101.

An insident of alleged GBH was called in just after 11am yesterday (Thursday) and was reported to have taken place in Mawson Gardens.

One local man, aged 42, was injured in the incident, having sustained what are believed to be stab wounds to his shoulder. His injuries are not thought to be serious and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One woman, aged 34, has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and remains in police custody for questioning.

Investigating officers are also looking for another man, aged in his 30s, who is believed to have been involved in the incident. It is thought that he and the victim are known to each other.