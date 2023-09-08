Woman arrested after suspected stabbing in Wainfleet
An insident of alleged GBH was called in just after 11am yesterday (Thursday) and was reported to have taken place in Mawson Gardens.
One local man, aged 42, was injured in the incident, having sustained what are believed to be stab wounds to his shoulder. His injuries are not thought to be serious and he was taken to hospital for treatment.
One woman, aged 34, has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and remains in police custody for questioning.
Investigating officers are also looking for another man, aged in his 30s, who is believed to have been involved in the incident. It is thought that he and the victim are known to each other.
If you have any information that can help the enquiry, contact the Force Control Room via 101 or email f[email protected] quoting incident 159 of 07/09/2023.