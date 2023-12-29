Woman arrested following reports of public disorder and threats made in village near Boston
A woman has been arrested in relation to a public order offence in Wyberton.
The incident took place earlier in December.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson explained: “A 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence after making threats at a property in Causeway, Wyberton,
“This took place at around 7.25pm on 12 December.
“The woman has been released on bail and investigations are ongoing.”
Police have confirmed there were no bail conditions on her release and no further details at this stage.