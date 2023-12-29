Woman arrested following reports of public disorder and threats made in village near Boston

A woman has been arrested in relation to a public order offence in Wyberton.

Lincolnshire Police

The incident took place earlier in December.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson explained: “A 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence after making threats at a property in Causeway, Wyberton,

“This took place at around 7.25pm on 12 December.

“The woman has been released on bail and investigations are ongoing.”