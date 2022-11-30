A police firearms team rushed to the scene – in what became an 11 hour incident.

Lincs Police

Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident in Friskney.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We attended a property in Fold Hill, Friskney, following a call at 1.49pm on Tuesday, 29 November reporting a concern for safety.

“Our officers attended and spoke to the occupant.

"From around 4.30pm yesterday specially-trained officers negotiated with a woman inside the property, and this continued for several hours.

"Firearms officers were also present at the scene.

“Officers forced entry into the property shortly after 1am this morning (30 November).

“Two boys, both aged 10 years old, sustained stab wounds in the incident. Both were taken to hospital, but neither is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

“A 39-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. She remains in police custody.

“Following this incident, a mandatory referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“The road was closed for several hours while our officers were at the scene but it has now reopened.”

