After police were informed that the female driver of a car at McDonald's in Sleaford smelt of cannabis, they found the car and arrested the driver after a positive breath test.

Alex Taylor, 20, of Main Road, Anwick Fen, admitted driving under the influence of cannabis when she appeared at Boston Magistrates Court today (Wednesday).

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said that police were told about the suspected drug driving at 2.45am on June 29 and Ms Taylor was arrested following a positive drugs wipe when she was found in her Citroen Saxo in

Grantham Road, Sleaford.

She said analysis showed a reading of 5.2 micrograms of cannabis in her bloodstream, the legal limit is two.

Mitigating, Phillipa Chatterton said it was Ms Taylor's first appearance in court and she had been 'unaware of the zero tolerance of drug driving'.

She said that Ms Taylor would have difficulty getting to work without a licence.