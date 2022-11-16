Alex Taylor, 20, of Main Road, Anwick Fen, admitted driving under the influence of cannabis when she appeared at Boston Magistrates Court today (Wednesday).
Prosecuting, Marie Stace said that police were told about the suspected drug driving at 2.45am on June 29 and Ms Taylor was arrested following a positive drugs wipe when she was found in her Citroen Saxo in
Grantham Road, Sleaford.
She said analysis showed a reading of 5.2 micrograms of cannabis in her bloodstream, the legal limit is two.
Mitigating, Phillipa Chatterton said it was Ms Taylor's first appearance in court and she had been 'unaware of the zero tolerance of drug driving'.
She said that Ms Taylor would have difficulty getting to work without a licence.
Ms Taylor was banned from driving for a year and was fined £120 and ordered to pay a total of £133 in court costs and charges.