Woman charged with attempted murder of two boys, 10, ‘unfit to stand trial’

Lincoln Crown Court.

Judge Simon Hirst, sitting at Lincoln Crown Court today (Friday), said he was satisfied Anne Marie McEvoy, 41, is suffering from a mental disability after receiving two expert medical reports on her.

A finding of facts trial will now take place at Lincoln Crown Court on June 24 to decide if McEvoy carried out the acts alleged by the prosecution. That hearing is expected to last two days.

McEvoy, formerly of Church Walk, Colchester, remains remanded into custody.

Police were called to a flat on Fold Hill, Friskney, on the afternoon of 29 November 2022 after reports of a concern for safety.

McEvoy was arrested shortly after 1am the next day after an eight hour stand-off in which armed officers were present.

Neither of the boys, who can not be named for legal reasons, was believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

McEvoy's case was today (Friday) listed at Lincoln Crown Court but she was excused being present in the courtroom.

She is charged with two offences of attempted murder on the two children and is also charged with one count of attempted grievous bodily harm on a police officer and threatening a person with a offensive weapon.

McEvoy was represented by defence barrister Mark Knowles and the Crown Prosecution Service were represented by Leanne Summers.