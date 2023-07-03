Register
Woman charged with double attempted murder of two 10-year-old boys has case adjourned

The case of a woman charged with a double attempted murder after two 10-year-old boys were stabbed in a Lincolnshire village has been adjourned until later this month.
By Court Reporter
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 11:47 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 16:10 BST
Lincoln Crown Court.Lincoln Crown Court.
Lincoln Crown Court.

Police were called to a flat on Fold Hill, Friskney, on the afternoon of 29 November after reports of a concern for safety.

Ann Marie McEvoy, 39, of Church Walk, Colchester, was arrested shortly after 1am the next day after an eight hour stand-off in which armed officers were present.

Neither of the boys, who can not be named for legal reasons, was believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

McEvoy's case was this morning (Monday) listed at Lincoln Crown Court but she was excused being present in the courtroom. She faces two charges of attempted murder and is also charged with attempted grievous bodily harm on a police officer and threatening a person with a offensive weapon.

The Crown Prosecution Service were represented by Michael Cranmer-Brown, and McEvoy was represented by Mark Knowles.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for a further hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on July 17.

McEvoy remains remanded into custody.

Lincolnshire Police previously confirmed that from around 4.30pm on Tuesday, November 29, specially-trained officers negotiated with a woman inside the Fold Hill property which continued for several hours. Firearms officers were also present at the scene.

Shortly after 1am (November 30) a 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The 10-year-old boys sustained stab wounds and were taken to hospital, but neither was believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

A force spokesperson said a mandatory referral had been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.