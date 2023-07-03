Woman charged with double attempted murder of two 10-year-old boys has case adjourned

The case of a woman charged with a double attempted murder after two 10-year-old boys were stabbed in a Lincolnshire village has been adjourned until later this month.

Lincoln Crown Court.

Police were called to a flat on Fold Hill, Friskney, on the afternoon of 29 November after reports of a concern for safety.

Ann Marie McEvoy, 39, of Church Walk, Colchester, was arrested shortly after 1am the next day after an eight hour stand-off in which armed officers were present.

Neither of the boys, who can not be named for legal reasons, was believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

McEvoy's case was this morning (Monday) listed at Lincoln Crown Court but she was excused being present in the courtroom. She faces two charges of attempted murder and is also charged with attempted grievous bodily harm on a police officer and threatening a person with a offensive weapon.

The Crown Prosecution Service were represented by Michael Cranmer-Brown, and McEvoy was represented by Mark Knowles.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for a further hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on July 17.

McEvoy remains remanded into custody.

