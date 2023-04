A Stamford woman has been charged with burglary reported in Sleaford, as well as robbing a man on a mobility scooter.

According to Lincolnshire Police, Jade Stimpson, aged 25, of Essex Road, Stamford, was charged on Wednesday (April 12) with robbery and burglary.

In a statement the force says the robbery charge related to an incident in Stamford on October 16 when cash was reportedly stolen from a man on a mobility scooter.

The burglary charge relates to an incident in Sleaford on October 13.

Lincolnshire Police say a woman has been charged with committing a burglary in Sleaford.