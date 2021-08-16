Woman denies murder of her former partner at Boston house

Police at the scene on Portland Street

Charlie Stevenson, 20, of Portland Street, Boston, was arrested on 14 July and charged with the murder of Christopher Higggs, 21.

Mr Higgs, from Spalding, was found with a serious stab wound on Wednesday, July 14, after police received reports at around 12.13pm that day.

He was pronounced dead at the scene in Portland Street, Boston.

Stevenson today (Mon) appeared in the dock at Lincoln Crown Court wearing a black and white shirt, a white blouse and black trousers.

She pleaded not guilty to the murder of Christopher Higgs on 14 July this year.

Her trial is due to begin at Lincoln Crown Court on 4 January next year. It is expected to last seven days

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case and told Stevenson: "Your trial will take place on 4 January next year."