Woman denies murder of her former partner in Boston

Christopher Higgs. Image: Lincolnshire Police.

Charlie Stevenson, now 21, of Portland Street, Boston, was arrested on 14 July this year and charged with the murder of Christopher Higgs, 21, of Spalding.

Stevenson appeared at the Crown Court last Tuesday via a video-link from custody for a hearing to decide when her trial will start.

Judge Simon Hirst told Stevenson her trial will begin at Lincoln Crown Court on January 6.

The trial is expected to last seven days.

Mr Higgs was found with a serious stab wound to the chest on 14 July, after police received reports at around 12.13pm that day.