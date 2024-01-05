Woman dies in collision at South Rauceby – one man arrested
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said they received a report that a black BMW had collided with a tree just after midnight on Wednesday, January 3, on Cliffe View, South Rauceby.
A 38-year-old woman died following the collision. The police spokesman said her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“The driver, a 37-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving; he has been released on bail.
“Our investigation is ongoing and as part of that we are appealing for witnesses or any information that may assist with our inquiries. If anyone has any video footage from their vehicle or near to the scene, around the time, we would also like to hear from you.
"Please get in touch with the investigating officers by email at [email protected] or calling 01522 212316.” Refer to Incident 2 of January 3.