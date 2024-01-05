A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a collision in which a 38-year-old woman died.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information about the collision.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said they received a report that a black BMW had collided with a tree just after midnight on Wednesday, January 3, on Cliffe View, South Rauceby.

A 38-year-old woman died following the collision. The police spokesman said her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

“The driver, a 37-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving; he has been released on bail.

“Our investigation is ongoing and as part of that we are appealing for witnesses or any information that may assist with our inquiries. If anyone has any video footage from their vehicle or near to the scene, around the time, we would also like to hear from you.