Woman drove home nearly three times over alcohol limit
Magistrates have heard that a 28 year old woman drove home after drinking at a friend's, after her partner, who had been due to drive, had to leave early for a family emergency.
Hannah Cox of Dickinson Road, Heckington, who admitted driving with excess alcohol, was stopped by police on the A151 at Whaplode at 10.55pm on October 14 while driving her Range Rover.
Prosecuting at Boston Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Fiona McLelland said she was seen by police to hit the kerb and cross the central white line several times and she was stopped.
She said she failed three times to provide a sample of breath and was arrested and after several failed attempts at the police station, provided a sample reading of 92 micrograms of alcohol in her breath, the legal limit being 35.
In mitigation, it was said that her partner had not been drinking and was going to drive them home, but he had been called away to a family emergency and she had followed in her own car.
She was banned from driving for 23 months but was offered the drink drivers' rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by a quarter.
She was also fined £1,568 and ordered to pay a total of £712 in court costs and charges.