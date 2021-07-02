Woman ends up in court after hammering on neighbour's door over parking dispute

Woman in court over row

Nadene Warwood, 44, of West End Drainage, Frithville, admitted using threatening behaviour when she appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecuting, Daniel Pietryka said Ms Warwood went to a neighbour’s house, hammered on the door and shouted and swore at the occupants.

Mr Pietryka told the court that police were called and, as Warwood’s behaviour was out of control and the officers feared it would escalate, they decided it was for the best to arrest her .

Ms Warwood, who was not represented during the hearing, told the magistrates that there was a dispute between her and her neighbours regarding parking.

“I retaliated and I wish I hadn’t,” she told the magistrates.

The magistrates imposed a six month conditional discharge on Warwood.

She was also ordered to pay court costs and charges totalling £62.