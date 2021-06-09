Woman from Ingoldmells given night-time curfew for drugs driving

Boston Magistrates Court.

Liama Marie Holmes, 34, of Anchor Lane, Ingoldmells admitted three offences of driving under the influence of cocaine in December last year when she appeared before Deputy District Judge Ray Allen-Khimani sitting at Boston Magistrates Court.

Judge Khimani heard that Ms Holmes was addicted to cocaine and had two previous convictions for

driving under the influence over the previous two years which had been into court since these offences.

Judge Khimani sentenced Ms Holmes to a 12 months community order with 10 rehabilitation days and

also to observe an electronically monitored curfew between the house of 8pm and 6am for the next four

weeks.