Woman from Ingoldmells given night-time curfew for drugs driving

Liama Marie Holmes, 34, of Anchor Lane, Ingoldmells admitted three offences of driving under the influence of cocaine in December last year when she appeared before Deputy District Judge Ray Allen-Khimani sitting at Boston Magistrates Court.
Judge Khimani heard that Ms Holmes was addicted to cocaine and had two previous convictions for
driving under the influence over the previous two years which had been into court since these offences.
Judge Khimani sentenced Ms Holmes to a 12 months community order with 10 rehabilitation days and
also to observe an electronically monitored curfew between the house of 8pm and 6am for the next four
weeks.
She was also banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay court charges of £95.