Jackie Corson, 58, of Beacon Park Drive, Skegness had denied the allegations but was convicted at a trial in March and was appearing before District Judge Peter Veits for sentence following a report from the Probation Service.
Paul Wood, prosecuting, said Miss Corson and Daniel Fincham had been in a relationship for around two years.
He said the two had fallen out which had resulted in Miss Corson assaulting Mr Fincham on November 11 2020, leaving him with marks on his neck. The following day, when she returned to their caravan, she threatened to burn his car when he refused to allow her to go in.
Miss Corson told the judge she still denied the offences but she was sentenced to a 12 month community order and to observe 10 rehabilitation days. She was also ordered to pay £100 compensation and £595 in court costs.